Emmy Awards 2017 - I vincitori

Questa notte si è tenuta a Los Angeles la 69° edizione della cerimonia dei Primetime Emmy Awards, il più importante premio per la televisione assegnato negli Stati Uniti; a presentare la serata il noto conduttore televisivo americano Stephen Colbert, successore di David Letterman al Late Show. Il tappeto rosso ha visto sfilare tantissime star del cinema da Robert de Niro a Nicole Kidman passando per Geoffrey Rush, Reese Whiterspoon, Ewan McGregor, Alec Baldwin e John Turturro. Grande assente tra le nomination Game of Thrones che, ritardando la trasmissione a luglio, ha perso la possibilità di essere candidata per questa edizione. Lo spettacolo si è aperto con una performance in stile musical del presentatore, che ha omaggiato le serie televisive in concorso; è seguito il monologo di rito che non ha risparmiato battute sull’attuale presidente degli Stati Uniti, volto precedentemente noto nel mondo della televisione per The Apprentice. Il cameo dell’ex portavoce della Casa Bianca Sean Spicer, durante il discorso d’apertura, è stato uno dei momenti più divertenti e (auto)ironici della serata.

Trionfa lo show di David E. Kelley Big Little Lies con un totale di otto premi; a pari merito The Handmaid’s Tale, la serie di Bruce Miller distribuita negli Stati Uniti da Hulu e in arrivo in Italia su TIMvision. L’immortale programma comico Saturday Night Live ne conquista addirittura nove arrivando ad un totale di 61 Emmys nella sua storia. Veep continua a vincere l’accoppiata miglior show comico e miglior attrice protagonista mentre il nuovo show antologico di Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette e Joan, con dieci nomination, e le serie evento Westworld e Fargo, rispettivamente con sette e sei nomination, risultano le grandi deluse della serata con nessuna statuetta vinta. Tra gli altri premi assegnati spiccano le premiazioni all’episodio di Black Mirror San Junipero, nella categoria film televisivi, e quella vinta da Riz Ahmed, protagonista di The Night Of, che ha battuto attori ben più quotati. Di seguito la lista completa dei premi.

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMMATICA

The Handmaid’s Tale

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY

Veep

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Judith Light (Transparent)

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

MIGLIOR FILM TV

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies)

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud: Bette and Joan)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Judy Davis (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale: Offred)

Stephen Daldry (The Crown: Hyde Park Corner)

The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things: Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers)

Kate Dennis (The Handmaid’s Tale: The Bridge)

Vince Gilligan (Better Call Saul: Witness)

Lesli Linka Glatter (Homeland: America First)

Jonathan Nolan (Westworld: The Bicameral Mind)

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Donald Glover (Atlanta: B.A.N.)

Jamie Babbit (Silicon Valley: Intellectual Property)

Mike Judge (Silicon Valley: Server Error

David Mandel (Veep: Groundbreaking)

Morgan Sackett (Veep: Blurb)

Dale Stern (Veep: Justice)

MIGLIOR REGIA PER UNA MINISERIE, FILM TV O SPECIALE DRAMMATICO

Jean-Marc Vallée (Big Little Lies)

Noah Hawley (Fargo: The Law of Vacant Places)

Ron Howard (Genius: Einsten:Chapter One)

James Marsh (The Night Of: The Art of War)

Ryan Murphy [Feud: Bette and Joan: And the Winner Is... (The Oscars of 1963)]

Steve Zaillian (The Night Of: The Beach)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Bruce Miller (The Handmaid’s Tale: Offred)

The Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things: Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers)

Joel Fields e Joe Weisberg (The Americans: The Soviet Division)

Lisa Joy e Jonathan Nolan (Westworld: The Bicameral Mind)

Peter Morgan (The Crown: Assassins)

Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul: Chicanery)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA SERIE COMEDY

Aziz Ansari e Lena Waithe (Master of None: Thanksgiving)

Alec Berg (Silicon Valley: Success Failure)

Donald Glover (Atlanta: B.A.N.)

Stephen Glover (Atlanta: Streets on Lock)

Billy Kimball (Veep: Georgia)

David Mandel (Veep: Groundbreaking)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA PER UNA MINISERIE, FILM TV O SPECIALE DRAMMATICO