(English) HARRY POTTER IN CONCERT in Milan and Rome at the end of December 2019

THE ORCHESTRA ITALIAN DEL CINEMA ANNOUNCES THE THIRD AND FOURTH INSTALLMENT OF THE HARRY POTTER FILM CONCERT SERIES WITH HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN™ IN CONCERT AT AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA IN ROME AND HARRY POTTER AND THE GOBLET OF FIRE™ IN CONCERT AT TEATRO DEGLI ARCIMBOLDI IN MILAN

Audiences will experience the third and fourth chapter of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series with The Orchestra Italiana del Cinema performing the entire scores from the films live to picture

27 December 2019 – 8:00 pm

28 December 2019 – 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Teatro degli Arcimboldi Viale dell’Innovazione 20 - 20126 Milano

29 December 2019 – 8:00 pm

30 December 2019 – 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Auditorium Parco della Musica Viale Pietro de Coubertin 30 – 00196 Roma

Tickets can be purchased at ticket offices or online at www.ticketone.it

(25th November, 2019 – Milan, Rome, Italy) – The Harry Potter Film Concert Series returns to Teatro degli Arcimboldi with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire™ in Concert on December 27 and 28, 8PM and Auditorium Parco della Musica in Roma for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ in Concert on December 29 and 30. Conducted by Timothy Henty, The Orchestra Italiana del Cinema will perform these magical scores live while each entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than 2 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 1,000 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2019.

The Italian dates are produced by Marco Patrignani and Forum Music Village; the concerts scheduled in Milan have received the patronage of the British Consulate; the ones in Rome are under the patronage of UK Embassy.

Image In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, it is Harry, Ron and Hermione’s third year at Hogwarts. They meet escaped prisoner Sirius Black and learn to handle a half-horse/half-eagle Hippogriff, repel shape-shifting Boggarts and master the art of Divination. Harry must also withstand soul-sucking Dementors, outsmart a dangerous werewolf and deal with the truth about Sirius and his relationship to Harry and his parents. Earning an Oscar nomination for the score, the spellbinding and masterful music composed by John Williams became a celebrated classic, conjuring beautiful, soaring motifs continuing the adventures of Harry Potter and his friends on their magical journey.

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter is mysteriously entered into the Triwizard Tournament, a grueling contest among three wizarding schools in which he confronts a dragon, water demons and an enchanted maze only to find himself in Lord Voldemort’s grasp. All will change when Harry, Ron and Hermione leave childhood forever and face challenges beyond their imagining.

Winning both the International Film Music Critics AWARD (IFMCA) and ASCAP Film and Television Music Award for the score, the rich tapestry of music composed by Patrick Doyle (Brave, Hamlet, Sense and Sensibility) brought fresh emotional gravitas with darker melodic undercurrents as Harry Potter, Ron, and Hermione face these new adventures.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”

About Orchestra Italiana del Cinema (O.I.C.)

O.I.C. is the first Italian symphonic ensemble focused exclusively on the interpretation of movie soundtracks. The orchestra was born in the Forum Music Village, the historic recording studio founded in the late Sixties by four icons of film music: Ennio Morricone, Piero Piccioni, Armando Trovajoli and Luis Bacalov. The Orchestra promotes the extraordinary musical legacy of movie soundtracks (both Italian and international) around the world. Committed to a vast program of film music, O.I.C. pays special attention to the historical Italian repertoire, and with the help of industry experts has recovered unpublished and never recorded scores. In recent years, with the support of numerous associations, foundations and public and private archives, it has made and contributed to the recovery and restoration of masterpieces. Throughout its activities, the O.I.C. has been supported by several prestigious Italian institutions, including the Presidency of the Republic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Culture, Ministry for Economic Development, Federico Fellini Foundation, Cinecittà Luce and Experimental Film Center.

Some of the works presented include the spectacular multimedia concert The sound of neo-realism, (Rome, 2010), Cinematology (Beijing International Film Festival, 2011); The Artist (Ravello Festival, 2012); Beyond La Dolce Vita (UCLA Los Angeles, 2013); The Gold Rush Charlie Chaplin (Rome, 2016), Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in Concert (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert (2017), Gladiator Live in Concert , Colosseum and Circus Maximus (Rome, June 2018). GLADIATOR LIVE in Concert (italian premiere: Rome, Colosseo and Circo Massimo – June 2018); TITANIC LIVE in Concert (italian premiere: Milano, Arcimboldi Theatre May 10-11, 2019).

About CineConcerts

CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live music experiences performed with visual media, and is continuously redefining live entertainment. Founded by Producer/Conductor Justin Freer and Producer/Writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts has engaged over 2 million people worldwide in concert presentations in over 1,000 performances in 48 countries. CineConcerts has worked with some of the most prestigious orchestras and venues in the world including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Cleveland Orchestra, London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, and more. Recent and current live concert experiences include Rudy in Concert, The Da Vinci Code in Concert, The Harry Potter Film Concert Series, Gladiator Live, The Godfather Live, It’s a Wonderful Life in Concert, DreamWorks Animation In Concert, Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Concert Tour, Breakfast at Tiffany’s in Concert, and A Christmas Dream Live.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.