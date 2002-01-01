IN INGLESE - Black Pistol Fire - New Album ‘Look Alive’ Available Now via Black Hill Records

The Austin rock group Black Pistol Fire is back with a brand-new full-length album, Look Alive, out January 29 via Black Hill Records. A far-reaching sonic landscape, venturing out beyond traditional rock touchstones, Look Alive, sees the acclaimed group refining their singular two-man approach, outfitting explosive, impassioned rock ‘n’ roll with an expansive, ethereal, and cinematic soundscape. Their sixth full-length album, Look Alive delivers Black Pistol Fire’s renowned southern rock, blues, and garage punk fusion through a handful of diverse and standout singles—among them the raucous title track “Look Alive,” the psych-laced “Level,” an R&B-inflected “Temper, Temper,” and a new focus track “Never Enough.” Explore Black Pistol Fire’s new global micro-site at Black Pistol Fire, and purchase the new album Look Alive, HERE.

Speaking about the new album, Black Pistol Fire reveals, “This album was by far the most difficult to make, but also, the one we are most proud of. We’re stoked for everyone to hear what’s been cooking these last few years."

“Hope in Hell,” a preview single which American Songwriter hailed as, “doomy, stomping” has now surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify. The album title track “Look Alive” will officially head to U.S. and Canadian radio officially next month. Black Pistol Fire has garnered global support from the world’s most respected radio stations including NPR, KCRW, KEXP, KUTX, WXPN, and more.

For Look Alive, Black Pistol Fire—Kevin McKeown (guitarist/lead vocalist/songwriter) and Eric Owen (drums/bass synth) — teamed with co-producer and engineer Jacob Sciba (Gary Clark Jr, Gov’t Mule, Warren Haynes) and mixer Vance Powell (White Stripes, Raconteurs, Chris Stapleton).

Renowned worldwide for their incendiary live shows which NPR hailed of Black Pistol Fire “onstage, the pair rip it up, playing a blend of gutbucket blues-rock and punk" and tastemaker Seattle, WA radio station KEXP added, “Black Pistol Fire’s sweaty Southern garage rock is capable of incorporating both bluesy tracks and jam-band jangles, and they vacillate well between wild guitar solos and drastic shifts in time-signatures.” Elsewhere, YAHOO called Black Pistol Fire “a power duo that can almost match the power and intensity of the massive rock sounds of the likes of Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac… in a breakout set.”

Black Pistol Fire’s passion has dominated every move over the course of the past decade, an intensely creative period that produced five full-length albums, several Eps, and numerous singles—one of which, “Lost Cause,” was the most-played track on rock radio in Canada in 2018 and spent 14 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Canadian charts—as well as music that has been featured in a variety of TV shows, films, and commercials. Along the way, Black Pistol Fire have played stand out sets everywhere from the smallest, sweatiest out-of-the-way holes to the massive festival stages of Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Voodoo Music & Arts Festival, Sasquatch, Riot Fest and more, bringing their blistering, blues-rooted, brain-expanding rock ‘n’ roll to audiences both devoted and unsuspecting and laying it all on the line, every single time.