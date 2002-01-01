IN INGLESE - Cooke Optics appoints Andy Buckland as Director of Product Management

Cooke Optics is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Buckland to the newly created role of Director of Product Management. Reporting directly to Tim Pugh, CEO, Buckland’s new role includes responsibility for developing Cooke’s product roadmap, including launching forums to enable the design and development team to engage more effectively with our diverse range of customers and users.

Buckland brings extensive experience from across the media manufacturing industry, having previously held roles encompassing product, technical, and commercial responsibility with leading companies including Blackmagic Design, Mark Roberts Motion Control, and Sony Professional Solutions Europe. He is a member of the technical committee of IMAGO, the lnternational Federation of Cinematographers, and holds an MSc in Broadcast Futures from Ravensbourne College of Design and Communication as well as being a Chartered Engineer with the Institute of Measurement and Control (InstMC).

Tim Pugh, CEO, Cooke Optics, said, “Andy has a wealth of technical and practical knowledge around cinematography, and works hard to understand the needs of customers. We’re delighted to welcome Andy to the Cooke team where his insight and experience will help us to shape our product plans and build on our success for the future.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the company in this new role, collaborating with the wider Cooke team. Cooke’s stellar reputation for excellence is richly deserved and I am excited to be able to add to that reputation as we develop innovative new product lines that enable cinematographers and film makers to realise their creative visions,” said Buckland.

About Cooke Optics, LTD

Cooke is a storied name in both cinematographic and ultra-high-end professional photography markets. Known worldwide for their precision, exacting tolerances and superior quality, Cooke lenses are specified by many of the world’s most respected cinematographers. Cooke is also the developer behind /iTechnology, the protocol enabling vital lens and camera information to be captured and passed digitally to post-production teams. Cooke was honoured with a 2013 Academy Award® of Merit (an Oscar® statuette) for its continuing innovation in the design, development and manufacture of motion picture camera lenses.

Features in production or recently shot with Cooke lenses include The Marksman, Fugitive Dreams, Supernova, I Still Breathe, Legacy of Lies, I Know This Much is True, Pinocchio, Onward, Toy Story 4, Birds of Prey: and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn, Motherless Brooklyn, Sweetheart, Vice, Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born. Television shows in production or recently shot with Cooke lenses include Fate: The Winx Saga, Hierro, Behind Her Eyes, Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar, A Suitable Boy, The Mess You Leave Behind, Flight Attendant, The Chosen, The Great, HALIFAX: Retribution, The Luminaries, Lost in Space, Star Girl, Dead to Me, Save Me Too, Insecure, Dark Crystal, Star Trek: Picard, Peaky Blinders.