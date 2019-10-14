IN INGLESE - Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival

The Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival (EMIFF) today announced that the European Premiere of Richard Wong’s Come as You Are will open the 8th edition of the Festival and the World Premiere of Goya-nominated, Mallorquin director Toni Bestard’s film, Pullman will be its Closing Night film. The Festival will take place across seven days, from October 23rd – October 29th.

Inspired by a true story, Come as You Are follows three young men with disabilities who decide to flee their overbearing parents and embark on a road trip to a brothel in Montreal, which caters to people with special needs. Their goal – to lose their virginity and embrace their independence. The film will screen at the historic Teatre Principal in Palma, with Wong (Yes, We’re Open), lead actor and producer Grant Rosenmeyer, and Asta Philpot (on whom the movie is based) in attendance to present the film.

Last month, EMIFF announced that acclaimed British director Asif Kapadia will be its Guest of Honour and will be awarded the Evolution VISION Award on Opening Night.

Toni Bestard’s (I am Your Father) Pullman tells the story of two kids, Daren (Keba Diedhou) and Nadia (Alba Bonnin Østrem), who on their first day of summer holidays decide to venture out into the unknown – from the Pullman apartments where they live, to the famous nightlife district in Mallorca. What transpires is an adventure that they will never forget. Pullman will screen at a new location – the Palau de Congressos Palma by Melia Palma Bay, marking the first time that a film festival has collaborated with the Palau de Congressos. The film’s cast and crew will be at the Festival to present the film, which will be followed by the Festival’s Awards Ceremony.

EMIFF’s Founder and Director Sandra Lipski said of today’s announcement: “I am extremely happy about our selection for the Opening and Closing Night films. Come as You Are came to us via submission in April, and as soon as I saw it, I knew this would have a special place in this edition’s program. Pullman’s director Toni Bestard is one of the finest filmmakers Mallorca has to offer. He is a long-time friend of the festival and his latest short film Background won best Made in Baleares Short Film at last year’s edition. Closing the festival with the world premiere of his new feature film confirms the support of local filmmakers to EMIFF. Moving our Closing Night Film and Awards ceremony to the brand new Palau de Congressos is a big step for the festival this year. It shows our audience and partners that we are growing in the right direction and that we are dedicated to improving the audience experience every year.”

The full EMIFF programme will be announced via a press conference in Mallorca on Monday, October 14th, 2019.

As the Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival enters its 8th edition, EMIFF is now recognized as one of the fastest-growing film festivals in Europe, using international film to shape a creative community, allowing independent filmmakers to feel inspired, to network and thrive in this idyllic Mediterranean island paradise.

For seven days and six nights, EMIFF’s program is curated to showcase a culturally diverse, inclusive and provocative mix of feature films, short films, documentaries, music videos, childrens’ films, experimental films, animation shorts and Virtual Reality projects.

Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival has a clear mission statement; BRIDGING CULTURES – BRIDGING PEOPLE. Known as THE hub for networking, EMIFF brings together the brightest local and international minds in cinema in Mallorca’s buzzing and the culturally rich city of Palma.

With competitive screenings unfolding at the most striking island locations, EMIFF is an ideal place for indie filmmakers to rub shoulders with industry professionals at the festival’s Producers Club, its Pitch Forum and regular workshops, with the opportunity to win prizes worth up to 15,000€ across the 13 categories of the festival programme. EMIFF’s Made In Baleares section presents films produced and directed by the most talented filmmakers from the Balearic Islands. Other programmes include Evolution Edge - films by first/ second-time directors with a distinct and avant-garde vision and Wake Up Europe - films and documentaries highlighting stories from in and around Europe.

This year’s festival will curate over 100 screenings, networking events, panel talks, Island excursions and master classes, attracting over 4,000 guests from over 30 countries.

Past attendees, awards recipients and panel participants have included: Danny DeVito, Mads Mikkelsen, Ana de Armas, Emma Suarez, Marisa Paredes, Melissa Leo, Paul Haggis, Pilou Asbaek and Tobias Lindholm among many more.

EMIFF is proud to have been one of MovieMaker’s “TOP 50 Film Festivals Worth The Entry fee” two years in a row, as well as appearing on the 100 Best Reviewed Film Freeway List for six months in a row, ranking in the top 1.5% of more than 8,000 film festivals and creative markets around the world.