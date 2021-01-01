IN INGLESE - Gibson Launches Epic New Guitar App; Comprehensive App Packed With Innovative Features Designed For Guitarists Of All Levels

Experience the world of Gibson in the palm of your hand. Explore the new Gibson App, today on iOS App Store and Android Google Play.

Whether you are a beginner looking to learn how to play the guitar or an expert needing guitar inspiration, most guitarists must ‘connect their own dots’ across a wide array of tools, learning platforms, and connections to find their favorite songs and artists. Until now. Today, Gibson launches the epic new Gibson App with the perfect balance of innovation, information, and inspiration for guitarists at all levels. The Gibson App comes complete with a versatile guitar tuner, an innovative learning method, and an awesome selection of songs to jam along with to bring learning to another level. And it does not stop there… Gibson also connects the essentials together with the new Gibson App by adding the award-winning Gibson TV channel, the impressive Virtual Guitar Tech service, and a direct connection to www.gibson.com

At the center of the new Gibson App is the game-changing, disruptive technology of Audio Augmented Reality (AR). Developed in partnership with Zoundio, a music technology company based in Stockholm, Sweden, the Gibson App uses AR to interact with players for a two-way, engaging, interactive, and immersive guitar-learning experience that until now, did not exist. The AR responds to and then directs the player, turning the guided step-by-step lessons guitar lessons into an easy, empowering, and fun experience. All you need to get started is the Gibson App, an acoustic or electric guitar, and your favorite pair of headphones.

From beginner to pro guitarist, the Gibson App covers electric and acoustic guitar players, in multiple genres and styles. Players learn how to keep lessons short and set an effective guitar practice schedule to meet their goals. New features are added to the Gibson App every month; start a Free trial today, on iOS App Store and Android Google Play.

“Our focus over the past few years has been all about our obsession with guitars, our connection with artists, and on re-building our iconic brands of Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer,” says James “JC” Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands. “Now it’s time to bring guitar playing to life for the current and next generation of guitarists in a modern, comprehensive, and intuitive way.”

“There has never been a better time to learn how to play guitar or to improve your guitar skills with all of the amazing tools available, but it can still be confusing and a little intimidating,” says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. “So, we set out to create the Gibson experience, centered around real insights, innovation, and simple intuition all delivered through one app, the new Gibson App. Early feedback has been inspiring and we are excited to take this next step into even more guitar solutions from Gibson.”

“The Gibson App is one giant love letter to anyone wanting to learn guitar or improve their playing skills from anywhere,” says Daniel Katzenellenbogen, CEO of Zoundio. “The Gibson App allows anyone to pick up a guitar wherever they are and get an energized experience in their first lesson. We teach beginners without making them feel like beginners, which is a very powerful thing. Put your headphones on and get going!”

LEARN

Follow a mobile learning program from anywhere in the world the basics to advanced guitar-playing skills. With step-by-step guidance, adding one finger and one skill at a time, you will always have the optimal conditions for learning guitar. Never too hard, and never too easy - just right for you. Learn at your own pace and track your progress. The interactive lessons turn each learning step into an immersive and motivating experience. The Audio-Augmented Reality (AR) technology listens to you play and gives you feedback in real-time.

Even if you are brand new at guitar, you will have a great time playing. Each lesson has multiple genres of music, so choose the genre you like the most. All lessons are developed by expert guitar teachers.

PLAY

Learn to play or jam to songs from some of the greatest guitarists in history, including Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Tom Petty, Dolly Parton, Santana, Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, The Beatles, Foo Fighters, Thin Lizzy, and many more. From famous songs, to riffs, and guitar solos, each song is adjusted to your skill level, so you always get the optimal challenge when learning; and we are always adding new songs.

TUNE ﻿ The built-in tuner supports standard tuning and loads of alternative tuning options, including chromatic tuning. Choose between automatic string detection or manual. If you are a beginner, there is a “how to tune” video that will guide you.

WATCH

Guitars. Music. Culture.

Watch Gibson TV, the iconic, American guitar maker’s first-ever, award-winning, worldwide online network—features original series from the world’s best storytellers. Watch, learn, get inspired.

SHOP

Shop from the online store for Gibson, Epiphone, and Kramer instruments, as well as Gibson Brands official apparel, gear and accessories.

VIRTUAL GUITAR TECH

Virtual Guitar Tech Service - get a FREE one-on-one consultation with a Gibson Brands pro guitar tech. Make a live, virtual appointment at the click of a button and players will receive a free, personalized, one-on-one real-time video conference call with a Gibson instrument technician covering a variety of basic guitar tune-up and maintenance tasks.

About Gibson:

Gibson, the leading iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for 127 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships, and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the leading guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, which has been on every stage since 1873, Kramer, the original MADE TO ROCK HARD guitar brand, MESA/Boogie, the home of tone, and KRK, behind great music for over 30 years. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation, and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at Gibson.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Gibson TV, and Instagram.

About App developers, Zoundio:

The Gibson App is developed in collaboration with Zoundio, a music tech company based in Stockholm, Sweden. The Gibson App is an engaging learning experience built on the game-changing technology of Audio Augmented Reality (AR). AR interacts with the player and creates an additional guitar layer in real-time that turns boring old guitar lessons into an empowering and immersive experience. The #1 guitar learning experience, is not just a one-sided play and perform tool, but a brilliant way to learn guitar using Augmented Reality. The Gibson App is a unique two-way learning tool that listens to your playing and adapts the lesson vs. a one-way video. The Gibson App offers a full learning curriculum that covers everything from basic skills to advanced techniques. It is all you need to master the guitar. The secret behind the Gibson App is years of development and by using AR we can control the difficult parts in playing and turn each step of your learning into a smooth, rewarding, and motivating experience. You will have a great playing experience even if you are brand new at guitar. All lessons are developed by expert teachers. 67% of the population wants to learn an instrument, but very few ever try, and of those who do 9-out-of-10 quit within the first year. Learning to play has always been hard. AR technology makes users have a blast playing. Simply put, we inspire people to play guitar by making them feel like rock stars while they develop real skills. The Gibson App is aimed at everyone that has ever dreamed about playing guitar. Now you can.