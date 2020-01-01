Gibson TV, the iconic, American guitar maker’s first-ever award-winning, worldwide online network—features original series from the world’s best storytellers. Gibson TV has premiered the fourth episode of the new series titled “Icons”—a longform interview series featuring some of the most iconic artists, producers, and music business pioneers in the world.

In the new episode of “Icons” , Gibson TV sits down with one of the most iconic rock guitarists of our generation, Kirk Hammett of Metallica. Since 1983, Kirk Hammett has been the lead guitarist and a contributing songwriter for Metallica. Before joining Metallica, he formed and named the metal band Exodus. In the new “Icons” interview, Hammett talks his first music influences, inspiration, and his early days in the San Francisco metal scene. Kirk takes viewers on a ride through his 37 years as the lead guitarist of Metallica talking touring history and personal stories about recording the group’s pivotal albums including Kill’em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, …And Justice For All, The Black Album. The episode features archival and never-before-seen photos of Metallica, as well as, studio demos, and live concert recordings.

View the Kirk Hammett episode of “Icons” on Gibson TV:



"As Gibson TV continues to grow as a channel dedicated to music and music culture, having the icon Kirk Hammett share his stories and journey with my producers Todd Harapiak and Mark Agnesi, is a privilege for all music fans around the world,” says Cesar Gueikian of Gibson. "Kirk has inspired generations of hard rock and heavy metal guitar players, me included, to pick up a guitar and learn how to play his shredding guitar lines and Metallica riffs. I am grateful that in this episode of ‘Icons,’ Kirk goes beyond his inspiring guitar playing and invites all of us to immerse ourselves in the story behind this Icon. I can’t wait for all the Metallica fans to watch this new episode of ‘Icons’ with the ripper, Kirk Hammett”.