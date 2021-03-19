IN INGLESE - Life Lessons: A Living Tribute With Geoff Boyle NSC

Friday the 19th of March, in association with Rise, Panavision and CML, are hosting a very special event where cinematographer Geoff Boyle NSC will share his life lessons.

During this 40 minute ‘fireside chat’, Geoff will share candid, colourful and anecdotal stories, reflecting on his experiences and sharing his life lessons. Of course, there will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

To sign up for the event visit the following link:

https://cvp.com/events/life-lessons...

Date: Friday 19th March 2021

Time: 4:30pm – 5:30pm GMT/ 9:30am - 10:30am Pacific Time/ 12:30pm – 1:30pm Eastern Time

In association with - RISE, PANAVISION, CML

Moderated by Sadie Groom, MD RISE, MD Bubble Agency

Guest interviewer Zoe Borys, Panavision Chicago General Manager

About Geoff Boyle, Cinematographer

Geoff Boyle is a renowned British cinematographer. He started as a stills assistant in fashion and advertising in 1970, moving into moving images in 1973. After shooting news, documentaries and music videos he made the move to commercials in 1985. He then moved to movies in 2005. With a lifelong passion for learning and sharing, Geoff has always forged his own path, from being one of the first videographers to work on the Pirelli calendar shoot to creating the Cinematography Mailing List platform. Geoff is an advocate for a positive mindset, which has set him in good stead not only during his career, but over recent years. The session will include things you always wanted to ask him and probably a lot of things you didn’t know you needed to know.