IN INGLESE - New titles on FILMPIXS for March 2021

FILMPIXS is delighted to highlight the new titles being added to the platform throughout March 2021 including feature documentaries, shorts and animations.

Feature documentaries

THE FOG OF PEACE - La Niebla de la Paz (Colombia, 2020, 87 min.) by Joel Stangle is set in the mountains of Colombia which have been a silent witness through 50 years of war between the Colombian government and the revolutionary army FARC.

FAITH AND FURY - Fé e Fúria (Brazil, 2019, 103 min.) by Marcos Pimentel depicts the religious conflicts that exist in the slums and suburbs of Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte, in Brazil. The unbridled growth of evangelical churches and their relationships with drug gangs has caused an imbalance of religious forces in their communities, resulting in numerous cases of religious intolerance that impact not only worship practices, but also territorial boundaries and the behaviour of inhabitants. FAITH AND FURY takes a close look at the conduct of “evangelical drug dealers”, revealing how religion and power go hand in hand in the peripheries of large Brazilian cities.

BIRDS HAVE NO VERTIGO - Los pájaros no tienen vertigo (Spain, 2018, 66 min.) by Jorge Peña follows a film director who, following an attack of vertigo, begins an investigation into his personal universe to try to understand his new phobia.

Three short films by Marc Martínez Jordán

HORSEFACE – Caradecaballo (Spain, 2015, 8 min.) is a comedy/horror/scifi/thriller starring Marc Martínez and his grandmother. Made for a budget of just €20 it won the Best Short Film Award at the Sitges International Film Festival and the Milan Film Festival.

YOUR LAST DAY ON EARTH - Tu último día en la Tierra (Spain, 2019, 15 min.) is another award-winning short from Martínez featuring a man dressed as a fox who transcends space and time so he can be with his wife.

TIMOTHY (Spain, 2013, 9 min.), a little boy who receives and unexpected visit from Timothy, the main character from his favourite TV show, an experience he will never forget.

Three short films by Matheus Parizi

All available from 22.03.21

FIRST ACT - Primeiro ato (Brazil, 2019, 19 min.) features two theatre students who try to convince their colleagues to leave their classroom and join them in the protests against the coup, and the dismantling of culture policies, that take over Brazil.

THE TUNER - O afinador (Brazil, 2012, 15 min.) co-directed by Parizi and Fernando Camargo, features Paulo, a young piano tuner who works in his father’s restoration workshop but dreams of being in a concert.

BRUME – Bruma (Brazil, 2018, 15 min.)16 year-old Elisa, escapes from Sao Paulo with her friend Roberto (40) in his car. In the odd landscape of the property that they trespass, their behaviour, which shows and hides things, gradually outlines the relationship that they maintain.

Three short films by Miguel Mejías

All available from 29.03.21

LOS PARAÍSOS DE NARCISO (Spain, 2019, 12 min.) is a powerful, dark and experimental short, that delves into contemporary digital relationships, the complexity and violence of human relationships and how privacy is exposed on the internet. A virtual nightmare that questions some of our greatest fears.

NOCTURNOS (Spain, 2017, 17 min.) a young couple experience an unexpected encounter with a voyeur late at night.

ICELANDS (Spain/Germany, 2017, 12 min.) explores a winter and very unique romance.

Animations

THE TREE OF POISON (Russia, 2017, 4 min.) by Anastasia Nezhivaia features a battlefield in the middle of the desert where a poisonous tree grows from the blood of dead warriors.

BYSTANDER* (Iran/Denmark, 2017, 3 min.) by Mohsen Bagheri Dastgerdi features human-like people who can only be happy by destroying any diversity from the norm.

*Available from 25.03.21

And from the UK

AMERICAN GUN (UK, 2011, 11 min.) by Jonathan Crewe is set in a rural English seaside town where Fire, a bullied teenage loner, finds a dead American pilot washed up under the pier. After discovering the pilot’s gun, Fire will seek for revenge on two violent bullies.

