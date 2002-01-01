IN INGLESE - Take Care with Peanuts: Snoopy celebrates Women’s History Month

Snoopy celebrates Women’s History Month with the short Animation “Take Care of Yourself: Find your Voice”!

Synopsis:

Just in time for Women’s History Month, iconic Peanuts female characters Lucy, Peppermint Patty and Marcie teach us to make our voices heard.

About “Take Care with Peanuts”

The “Take Care With Peanuts” initiative, is a global multi-year enterprise encouraging everyone to “take care”—of themselves, each other, and the Earth. The initiative draws on themes of wellness, community, and environmental engagement found throughout Charles Schulz’s revered comic strip, and includes philanthropic outreach, social messaging, and educational activities. Children and communities are at the heart of each activation. As part of the campaign, Peanuts has created eleven 60 second social media messages, one each month, centred around a different theme to remind us to press ‘Pause’ and appreciate ourselves, those around us, and this place we call home all to inspire and motivate action. The video messages are available in 10 different languages.

