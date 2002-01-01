IN INGLESE - Take Care with Peanuts, Snoopy & Charlie Brown: Choose to Reuse

Peanuts Worldwide’s newest global initiative, “Take Care with Peanuts,” draws inspiration directly from Charles Schulz’s beloved comic strips. Featuring favourite characters such as “Snoopy,” “Woodstock” and “Charlie Brown,” the initiative reminds all of us to be good global citizens, especially in these tumultuous times. In honour of Earth Day this month, Peanuts is debuting their newest short, “Take Care con Peanuts: Scegliete di riciclare,” today.

“Choose to Reuse” is the fourth original video and activity released as part of the “Take Care with Peanuts” initiative, a global multi-year enterprise. Each month focuses on one of three vital messages—Take Care of Yourself (focused on physical and mental wellness), Take Care of Each Other (community and philanthropy) and Take Care of the Earth (nature and sustainability)—inspiring a major worldwide philanthropic endeavour, social messaging, and educational activities. Children and communities are at the heart of each activation.

in italiano - Italian Short Animation Take Care con Peanuts: Scegliete di riciclare

Synopsis:

Snoopy gives new life to used cartons, cans and bottles, showing Charlie Brown and Lucy the importance of repurposing single-use containers.

Starring | Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown, Lucy & the Peanuts gang

Distribution | Peanuts

About “Take Care with Peanuts”

The “Take Care With Peanuts” initiative, is a global multi-year enterprise encouraging everyone to “take care”—of themselves, each other, and the Earth. The initiative draws on themes of wellness, community, and environmental engagement found throughout Charles Schulz’s revered comic strip, and includes philanthropic outreach, social messaging, and educational activities. Children and communities are at the heart of each activation. As part of the campaign, Peanuts has created eleven 60 second social media messages, one each month, centred around a different theme to remind us to press ‘Pause’ and appreciate ourselves, those around us, and this place we call home all to inspire and motivate action. The video messages are available in 10 different languages.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.