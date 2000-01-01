IN INGLESE - The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao presents the fifth video of its Insights series

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao presents the fifth video of its Insights series with a conversation between artist Esther Ferrer and curator Lekha Hilleman Waitoller

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao presents today the fifth video in the digital initiative #GuggenheimBilbaoInsights, a series of videos organized by the Curatorial Department of the Museum where curators talk with artists whose work is represented in the Museum Collection.

On this occasion, the keys to the oeuvre of acclaimed artist Esther Ferrer will be discussed through an analysis of her career, in which performance, the body, and the passage of time are fundamental means of expression

The conversation between Ferrer and our curator Lekha Hileman takes place at the artist’s studio in Paris and at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, respectively. Ferrer discusses her involvement in the ZAJ collective, her beginnings in performance art, and the influence of feminism in her artistic and personal life. During this dialogue, the artist talks about her interest in prime numbers and the use of the chair as source of inspiration in the creation of her artwork.

The video is available on the Museum website and social media: YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The schedule of the next upcoming video is:

April 2021: Peio Irazu and Lucía Agirre

Six perspectives

The curatorial team at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao is made up of five art curators and a curatorial assistant, each of whom will bring their unique vision and career to the project. Below we introduce the team members, as well as some of the most recent exhibitions they have curated at the Museum:

Lucía Agirre: A Museum curator since 2000, she has been responsible for exhibitions such as the ones showcasing Olafur Eliasson (2020), Thomas Struth (2019), Marc Chagall (2018), and Bill Viola (2017). Manuel Cirauqui: A Museum curator since 2016, he joined us from the Dia Art Foundation and has curated the exhibitions on William Kentridge (2020), Jesús Rafael Soto (2019), Henri Michaux (2018), and Art and Space (2017). Geaninne Gutiérrez-Guimaraes: A Guggenheim Museum Bilbao curator based at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York since 2015, where she also coordinates the Basque Artist Program. She has curated the exhibition devoted to Lygia Clark (2020). Lekha Hileman Waitoller: She joined the Museum as a curator in October 2019 from the Art Institute of Chicago. She is currently preparing two shows for 2021. Petra Joos: A Museum curator since 2000, she has curated exhibitions including the ones featuring Jenny Holzer (2019), Alberto Giacometti (2018), Georg Baselitz (2017), and Louise Bourgeois (2016). Marta Blavia: A curatorial assistant since 2006, she has worked on the exhibitions dedicated to Kandinsky (2020) and Richard Artschwager (2019), among others, as well as on the Film & Video program.

Musée Guggenheim Bilbao

www.guggenheim-bilbao.eus