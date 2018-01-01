Oscar 2018 - Le nomination
Sono state finalmente annunciate le tanto attese candidature ai 90esimi Academy Awards, che verranno consegnati durante la cerimonia in programma il prossimo 4 marzo.
Primeggia con ben 13 nomination The shape of water di Guillermo Del Toro; seguono Dunkirk di Christopher Nolan con 8 nomination, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh con 7, Il filo nascosto di Paul Thoms Anderson e L’ora piú buia di Joe Wright con 6 e, infine, Lady Bird di Greta Gerwig con 5.
Al di lá di alcune vittorie giá apparentemente scontate, come quella di Francesc McDormand come miglior attrice protagonista, quella di Gary Oldman tra gli attori protagonisti, Sam Rockwell come miglior attore non protagonista e Coco come miglior film d’animazione, si é rivelata un’autentica sorpresa l’inserimento di Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino nella lista dei pretendenti come miglior film.
Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination:
MIGLIOR FILM
Chiamami col tuo nome
L’ora più buia
Dunkirk
Scappa - Get out
Lady Bird
Il filo nascosto
The Post
The shape of water
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
MIGLIOR REGIA
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Scappa - Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Il filo nascosto)
Guillermo del Toro (The shape of water)
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA
Timothée Chamalet (Chiamami col tuo nome)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Il filo nascosto)
Daniel Kaluuya (Scappa - Get out)
Gary Oldman (L’ora più buia)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA
Sally Hawkins (The shape of water)
Frances McDormand (Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saorsie Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Willem Dafoe (Un sogno chiamato Florida)
Woody Harrelson (Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The shape of water)
Christopher Plummer (Tutti i soldi del mondo)
Sam Rockwell (Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Lesley Manville (Il filo nascosto)
Laurie Metclaf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The shape of water)
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
The big sick
Scappa - Get Out
Lady Bird
The shape of water
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
Chiamami col tuo nome
The disaster artist
Logan
Molly’s game
Mudbound
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
Una donna fantastica (Cile)
L’insulto (Libano)
Loveless (Russia)
Corpo e anima (Ungheria)
The square (Perché SI; Perché NO) (Svezia)
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Baby boss
The breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
Baby driver
Dunkirk
I, Tonya
The shape of water
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA
La bella e la bestia
Blade Runner 2049
L’ora più buia
Dunkirk
The shape of water
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Blade Runner 2049 (Perché SI; Perché NO)
L’ora più buia
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The shape of water
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
La bella e la bestia
L’ora più buia
Il filo nascosto
The shape of water
Victoria e Abdul
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE
L’ora più buia
Victoria e Abdul
Wonder
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
Blade Runner 2049
Guadiani della galassia Vol. 2
Kong: Skull island
Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi
The war - Il pianeta delle scimmie
MIGLIOR SONORO
Baby driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The shape of water
Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO
Baby driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The shape of water
Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE
Dunkirk
Il filo nascosto
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi
Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri
MIGLIOR CANZONE
Mighty River (Mudbound)
Mistery of love (Chiamami col tuo nome)
Remember me (Coco)
Stand up for something (Marshall)
This is me (The greatest showman)
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
Abacus: small enough to jail
Faces places
Icarus
Last men in Aleppo
Strong island
MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO
Edith + Eddie
Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife skills
Traffic stop
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
DeKalb elementary
The eleven o’clock
My nephew Emmett
The silent child
Watu wote/All of us
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE
Dear basketball
Garden party
Lou
Negative space
Revolting rhymes
