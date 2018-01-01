Oscar 2018 - Le nomination

Sono state finalmente annunciate le tanto attese candidature ai 90esimi Academy Awards, che verranno consegnati durante la cerimonia in programma il prossimo 4 marzo.

Primeggia con ben 13 nomination The shape of water di Guillermo Del Toro; seguono Dunkirk di Christopher Nolan con 8 nomination, Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri di Martin McDonagh con 7, Il filo nascosto di Paul Thoms Anderson e L’ora piú buia di Joe Wright con 6 e, infine, Lady Bird di Greta Gerwig con 5.

Al di lá di alcune vittorie giá apparentemente scontate, come quella di Francesc McDormand come miglior attrice protagonista, quella di Gary Oldman tra gli attori protagonisti, Sam Rockwell come miglior attore non protagonista e Coco come miglior film d’animazione, si é rivelata un’autentica sorpresa l’inserimento di Chiamami col tuo nome di Luca Guadagnino nella lista dei pretendenti come miglior film.

Di seguito l’elenco completo delle nomination:

MIGLIOR FILM

Chiamami col tuo nome

L’ora più buia

Dunkirk

Scappa - Get out

Lady Bird

Il filo nascosto

The Post

The shape of water

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

MIGLIOR REGIA

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Scappa - Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Il filo nascosto)

Guillermo del Toro (The shape of water)

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA

Timothée Chamalet (Chiamami col tuo nome)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Il filo nascosto)

Daniel Kaluuya (Scappa - Get out)

Gary Oldman (L’ora più buia)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA

Sally Hawkins (The shape of water)

Frances McDormand (Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saorsie Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Willem Dafoe (Un sogno chiamato Florida)

Woody Harrelson (Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The shape of water)

Christopher Plummer (Tutti i soldi del mondo)

Sam Rockwell (Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Il filo nascosto)

Laurie Metclaf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The shape of water)

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

The big sick

Scappa - Get Out

Lady Bird

The shape of water

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

Chiamami col tuo nome

The disaster artist

Logan

Molly’s game

Mudbound

MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO

Una donna fantastica (Cile)

L’insulto (Libano)

Loveless (Russia)

Corpo e anima (Ungheria)

The square (Perché SI; Perché NO) (Svezia)

MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE

Baby boss

The breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Baby driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The shape of water

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

La bella e la bestia

Blade Runner 2049

L’ora più buia

Dunkirk

The shape of water

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Blade Runner 2049 (Perché SI; Perché NO)

L’ora più buia

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The shape of water

MIGLIORI COSTUMI

La bella e la bestia

L’ora più buia

Il filo nascosto

The shape of water

Victoria e Abdul

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE

L’ora più buia

Victoria e Abdul

Wonder

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI

Blade Runner 2049

Guadiani della galassia Vol. 2

Kong: Skull island

Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi

The war - Il pianeta delle scimmie

MIGLIOR SONORO

Baby driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The shape of water

Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO SONORO

Baby driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The shape of water

Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA ORIGINALE

Dunkirk

Il filo nascosto

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: Gli ultimi Jedi

Tre manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri

MIGLIOR CANZONE

Mighty River (Mudbound)

Mistery of love (Chiamami col tuo nome)

Remember me (Coco)

Stand up for something (Marshall)

This is me (The greatest showman)

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

Abacus: small enough to jail

Faces places

Icarus

Last men in Aleppo

Strong island

MIGLIOR CORTO DOCUMENTARIO

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife skills

Traffic stop

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO

DeKalb elementary

The eleven o’clock

My nephew Emmett

The silent child

Watu wote/All of us

MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE

Dear basketball

Garden party

Lou

Negative space

Revolting rhymes